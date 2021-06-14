Innocent bystander killed in Wayne County dragway shooting identified

WEST SALEM, Ohio (WJW) – Wayne County sheriff’s deputies say a 33-year-old Cleveland man was killed in the parking lot of a racetrack this weekend.

Luis Cuevas died following the shooting which happened in the parking lot at Dragway 42 around 5:30 Sunday.

Sheriff’s officials say Cuevas was with his brother, who was also injured.

Captain Doug Hunter said Cuevas was an “innocent bystander” and not involved with the argument.

Hunter said the shooting took place at the end of the Dragway’s “Race Day” event.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect was driving recklessly and doing “burnouts” in the parking lot when he was confronted by the track owner and some other people.

According to law enforcement, the suspect got out of his vehicle and opened fire.

A person in the crowd fired shots back.

Cuevas was killed.

Several others were injured.

Three people are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office says there could be more, and they’d like anyone who was injured to reach out.

Investigators say at least 20 rounds were fired.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect left the scene with the help of other individuals.

The suspect has not been publicly identified, but investigators say they know who he is.

“This is just tragic,” Hunter said. He added they don’t normally have any issues at the facility.

No arrests have been made yet.

The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with videos or pictures from the shooting to contact them at (330)287-5750.