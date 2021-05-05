Inmate’s homicide inside Ohio prison being investigated

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (AP) — The State Highway Patrol is investigating the homicide of an inmate at a southern Ohio prison.

A patrol report says the April 29 death was the result of an inmate on inmate assault.

Lt. Craig Cvetan is a spokesman for the patrol. On Wednesday he identified the inmate who was killed as 43-year-old Michael Keeton.

Prison records show Keeton was serving a 3 1/2-year sentence for charges of escape and drug possession and was scheduled for release a year from September.

The medium-security prison about 50 miles south of Columbus houses about 2,700 male inmates including prisoners on the state’s death row.