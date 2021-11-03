Inmate walks away from corrections center in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an inmate who walked away from the Jackson Pike Corrections Center on Wednesday morning.

Jacob Benjamin Loper was scheduled to be released to the U.S. Marshals Service. But when other inmates were being released from the correction center, he walked away and got into a waiting vehicle around 9 a.m., according to a sheriff’s spokesperson.

The driver and vehicle have since been located, but Loper was not with them. The driver said she dropped him off at Broad Street and Burgess Avenue in the Hilltop neighborhood. It was not immediately clear whether the driver knew Loper was escaping.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said there are no excuses for the incident, saying an inmate should not be able to walk out of the building as easily as Loper did.

“Oh, there’s an internal review going on currently,” Baldwin said. “Our detective bureau’s reviewing it, along with the corrections chain of command and they’ll find out why. Of course, everything in that building is under camera and video, so we’re able to view that and find out exactly what happened and policies will ensure it doesn’t happen again and like I said, we haven’t had an escape in 24 years, so we’re not sure it was a failure of police or a failure of an employee.”

Loper was originally slated on several federal felony drug charges. Now the sheriff has filed an escape charge against him as well, the spokesperson said.

He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches and 184 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies ask anyone with information on Loper’s whereabouts, to contact the sheriff’s communications center at 614-525-3333.