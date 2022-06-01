DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An inmate has died after shooting a security officer with their own gun at Miami Valley Hospital.

Around 9:45 am, an inmate was receiving treatment in the emergency room at Miami Valley Hospital when he stole the officer’s gun and shot them with it. The inmate had been brought to the hospital around 1 am and a guard was posted to watch over him.

After escaping the E.R., the inmate shot himself in the hospital parking lot. He died of his injuries.

Police said the inmate was incarcerated for a probation violation.

The security guard is currently being treated in the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

Police are investigating how this incident began and how the inmate was able to take the firearm

FOX 8 sister station, 2 NEWS crews at the scene reported that the ER was closed due to the incident.

According to Premier Health, the hospital is now safe and secure and all emergency department traffic is being re-routed. The president of the hospital expects everything to be back up and running in two hours.