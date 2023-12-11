(WJW) – A family is suing the Alabama Department of Corrections after the body of a prison inmate was allegedly returned to them recently “severely decomposed” and missing his heart.

According to the complaint, obtained by FOX 8, 43-year-old Brandon Dotson was found dead in the Ventress Correctional Facility on or around Nov. 16, the same day he was being considered for parole.

The lawsuit claims that family members tried to claim his body for days, filling out the paperwork and hoping to hold his funeral before Thanksgiving.

His body was returned on Nov. 21, and “had not been properly stored and was severely decomposed,” the lawsuit alleges. It says he had bruises on his neck and swelling across his face.

“Despite the family’s initial wishes, they had no choice but to hold a closed casket funeral service,” the lawsuit says.

Family members had autopsy pathologist Dr. Boris Datnow conduct a second autopsy and learned that Dotson’s heart was missing from his chest cavity, the complaint claims.

According to the lawsuit, “The Alabama Department of Corrections – or an agent responsible for conducting the autopsy or transporting the body to his family – had, inexplicably and without the required permission from Mr. Dotson’s next of kin, removed and retained Mr. Dotson’s heart.”

As reported by Fox News and other outlets, Dotson was sentenced to 99 years in prison for a burglary conviction and violating parole. He had served 19 years of that sentence before his death.

In the days leading to his death, the lawsuit alleges that Dotson, who had been in “segregated housing” at the facility, was returned to the general population despite concerns that he was being targeted by another inmate.

The lawsuit also alleges that Dotson’s dorm was understaffed and overcrowded at the time of his death.

The family claims they still don’t know how Dotson died and want answers.

In the lawsuit, the family is asking for Dotson’s heart to be returned so it can be looked at by a medical examiner before being properly cremated.

The lawsuit says they also want defendants accountable for, “wrongful death, violation of constitutional rights, fraud, negligence, conversion, trespass to chattel, interference with the right of burial or disposition of the deceased, willful interference with remains, intentional and negligent mishandling of a corpse, intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress, outrage and unjust enrichment.”

FOX 8 reached out to the Alabama Department of Corrections for a statement.