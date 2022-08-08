PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – Parma police are investigating after an inmate died in the City of Parma Jail Sunday night.

According to investigators, a corrections officer found the inmate, 29-year-old Kevin Lowman, of Parma, unresponsive inside his cell around 10 p.m.

Paramedics and staff started doing life-saving measures on the inmate, but he was pronounced dead around 10:30 p.m.

Lowman was arrested on August 6 for felony domestic violence and criminal damaging charges.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating Lowman’s death.