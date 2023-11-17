*The above video is a recent story about the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s plan to hire more deputies and jail guards*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cuyahoga County Jail inmate has died, according to a statement received by the FOX 8 I-TEAM.

A 25-year-old male inmate “Experienced a medical emergency at the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center,” according to Cuyahoga County Press Secretary Jennifer Ciaccia.

Ciaccia said emergency response was started by correctional and in-house medical staff.

“The inmate was transported to The MetroHealth System for treatment where he was pronounced deceased at 4:38 pm Thursday,” Ciaccia added.

Ciaccia said the incident remains under investigation by the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department.

The Fox 8 I-TEAM has reported on other recent deaths at the jail.