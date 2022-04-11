CLEVELAND (WJW) – Officials are investigating after a inmate collapsed at the Cuyahoga County Jail and later died.

According to Cuyahoga County officials, Shondo Moffitt was brought to the county jail for failing to appear in court on February 25.

Investigators say he collapsed and was later pronounced dead at the hospital, but no cause of death has been released at this time.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland released the following statement:

“On behalf of my department, I want the family and friends of Mr. Moffitt to know that our condolences on their loss are sincere and we will treat the investigation into this matter with all due care and concern.”

The incident remains under investigation.