ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — An inmate is hospitalized after being stabbed by another inmate at Lorain County Jail Monday, the sheriff’s office reported.

The stabbing reportedly took place during an altercation between two men around 9:40 p.m., troopers said amid an ongoing investigation.

Troopers identified the assailant as Eddie Ortiz, whom they said stole a pair of needle nose pliers from maintenance and sharpened the tool on the concrete.

Photo courtesy Lorain County Jail

Photo courtesy Lorain County Jail

Troopers refrained from identifying the victim, who they said was stabbed in the head, neck and stomach area. An investigation found the two men had “not liked each other.”

Ortiz was charged with the following, according to troopers:

Felonious Assault

Attempt to Commit Murder

Illegal Conveyance

Possessing Criminal Tools

An arraignment for Ortiz took place at Elyria Municipal Court Wednesday with bond set at $160,000.