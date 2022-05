MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW)– A 29-year-old inmate at the Richland County Jail died after she was found unresponsive in a cell.

Medical staff performed first aid on Maggie Copeland shortly after 7 a.m. on Wednesday.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Office said she was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The incident remains under investigation and no further details were released.