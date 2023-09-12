ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — A 28-year-old man in custody at the Lorain County jail died on Monday, the county sheriff’s office reported.

Just before 4 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 11, workers at the Lorain County Correctional Facility along Murray Ridge Road notified county sheriff’s deputies that 28-year-old Luther Taylor, of Avon Lake, had been found unresponsive, according to a Tuesday news release from sheriff’s Lt. Robert Vansant Jr.

Jail workers responders from Elyria Fire Department and Life Care tried to save his life, according to the release.

The man’s death is now under investigation. The Lorain County Coroner’s Office is expected to conduct an autopsy and toxicology screening and help determine the man’s cause of death.

“This is all the information that will be released at this time, due to the ongoing investigation,” the release reads.