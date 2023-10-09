CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – An inmate at the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center has died, according to the county.

According to a statement from the county, an inmate at the jail suffered a medical emergency Friday. He was then taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to the statement, the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department is collaborating with the Cleveland Division of Police and the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office on the investigation into this case.

No further details have been provided at this time.