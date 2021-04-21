Inkcarceration Festival is coming back to its movie-famous Ohio locale, bringing Slipknot and plenty of tattoos

**Find out about live music venues reopening throughout Cleveland in the video above.**

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) — After the pandemic largely rendered experiencing music in large groups impossible, the live music scene is slowly making a comeback. Now Inkcarceration Festival has announced plans to return this September.

The celebration of all things loud music and tattoos is coming back to Mansfield‘s Ohio State Reformatory, the historic site where “The Shawshank Redemption” was partially filmed.

Not only does the Sept. 10-12 event feature rocking headliners Slipknot, Rob Zombie and Mudvayne, but other acts like Mastodon, Steel Panther, Halestorm and Asking Alexandria are also set to be in attendance.

The event is also welcoming more than 75 tattoo artists, and is set to feature a tattoo contest nightly. A special haunted house experience is also in the works, appropriate as the reformatory is infamous for its supposed paranormal activity.

Tickets are now on sale, either for a single day, currently starting at $75, or for the whole weekend, which is now $199. Expect ticket prices to go up as the festival nears. Camping is not included in the ticket price.

The event is one of a few that have announced a comeback this year, following across-the-board cancelations in 2020. The WonderStruck in Cleveland music festival is also returning this July.

COVID-19 safety protocols will be announced closer to the event. Find out more about Inkcarceration right here.