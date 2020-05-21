Injured puppy abandoned in store parking lot in Wadsworth

courtesy: Medina County SPCA

WADSWORTH, Ohio (WJW) — A four-week-old puppy was found abandoned in a store parking in Wadsworth.

The Medina County SPCA released information about the pup on Wednesday and said the dog, who they named Kyle, was found on May 7.

The SPCA said the puppy was left without a blanket, a box, food or water.

During an exam, it was discovered Kyle had a badly broken leg; the SPCA said fractures were also discovered during a second evaluation.

The pup had emergency surgery, and then, on May 15, he went to his foster family to recover.

“He handled this all like a champ,” the SPCA said in a news release.

The SPCA said when Kyle is fully healed, he may be posted for adoption if he’s not adopted by a volunteer or foster.

In the meantime, if you have any information about Kyle, you’re asked to please call the Medina County SPCA at (330) 723-7722.

The SPCA said it’s been working with police to find any video that may give them answers as to who is responsible for abandoning the pup. No video was found.

