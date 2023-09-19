GRAND CANYON (WJW) — Rescuers were able to pull an injured hiker to safety after he was left behind by a group of friends who continued on without him.

According to a Facebook post from the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, officials received a call for help from someone using an Apple device through a satellite connection at about 6 p.m. Friday.

A group of five friends had been backpacking on the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park along the Kanab Creek. One of them, a 63-year-old man, fell and had a traumatic injury to his shoulder, the post states.

Rescue crews, including a helicopter, responded to the location provided by the Apple device.

When the chopper arrived, it had to land about a quarter mile from the man because it was dark with very tall canyon walls surrounding him. When crews made it to the man, he was taken to the hospital via helicopter.

According to the post, the injury happened at about 2 p.m. that day.

“Once contact for help using the Apple device was confirmed by the hiking group, the other four hikers left with the Apple device and continued on their backpacking adventures – leaving the injured hiker behind alone,” the post states.

The group had been backpacking about three to four days and had another three to four days left in the trip.

“It is unclear what time the original call for help was made from the Apple device. It was fortunate that the helicopter was able to rescue this injured hiker, as it would have taken an extended period of time for ground crews to reach his location,” the post states.

The post asked everyone to never leave anyone behind when they need to be rescued.