Inhumane’: Sentence expected for woman charged in Avon Lake hit-skip that severely injured cyclist

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – A woman who pleaded guilty to hitting a bicyclist and leaving the scene in Avon Lake is scheduled to be sentenced Monday morning.

Allison Spoerl, 23, is accused of hitting cyclist Patty Banks with her car and leaving the scene.

The incident happened on May 15, 2019.

Banks was seriously injured.

Investigators eventually found Spoerl’s car at a body shop, where it had been taken to repair a cracked windshield and front-end damage, presumably from the crash.

Spoerl entered a guilty plea in September.

The cycling community is expecting to turn out before the sentencing in a show of support.

“We have to make people aware that cyclists have the right to be on the road, hitting them is unacceptable and leaving them for dead is inhumane. I would have died on Lake Road that day had Marcia Herwaldt not been there,” said Patty Banks.

Spoerl’s sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m.

FOX8.com will stream it live.