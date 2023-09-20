HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) – Hilliard police are investigating the death of an infant found inside of a car Wednesday morning.

According to the Hilliard Division of Police, officers found an infant in a car in the backyard of a home on the 4400 block of Paxton Drive South, in the Beacon neighborhood of Hilliard. The officers immediately administered CPR and the infant was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital where it was pronounced dead.

Earlier in the morning, Norwich Township Fire Department medics had responded to a medical emergency at the same home and discovered evidence that a child had recently been born. Hilliard PD was called, and authorities searched the area.

Police, who have yet to identify the baby’s gender, said an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of the infant’s death. Hilliard PD Chief Michael Woods confirmed that an adult woman was also taken to an area hospital and the investigation remains ongoing.

Hilliard PD is asking that anyone with information on the infant’s death to call 614- 876-7321.