CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland detectives are investigating the death of a 13-week-old baby that happened last weekend.

According to investigators, Cleveland Emergency Medical Service was called to a home in the 2000 block of West 81st Street on Saturday.

When they got there, first responders learned that the infant had a baby wipe stuck in his throat.

The child was pronounced dead at MetroHealth Medical Center.

The child’s father, an 18-year-old, was arrested on Wednesday.

Members of Cleveland homicide unit are investigating the child’s death.