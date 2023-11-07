In June 1893 Lizzie Borden stood trial, later acquitted, for killing her father and stepmother with an ax.

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WJW) – Many know the chilling nursery rhyme; even though America’s infamous Lizzie Borden was acquitted of those very murders.

“Lizzie Borden took an axe

And gave her mother forty whacks

When she saw what she had done

She gave her father forty-one.”

Now, true crime lovers, ghost hunters and history buffs can stay at the Massachusetts home where the murders took place on Aug. 4, 1892.

The Historic Lizzie Borden House is now a working bed and breakfast.

It’s also on Conde Naste Traveler’s “Most Haunted Places in America” list.

Home of Lizzie Borden, where in 1892, Andrew and Abby Borden were axed to death. Lizzie stood trial for the murders of her father and stepmother, but was acquitted of all charges.

Here’s how the home and murders are described on the website where people can book overnight stays and tours, and you can even pay extra for an ax on your pillow.

“It shouldn’t have happened here, in this austere raw-boned structure on 2nd street. Implausible that it occurred in broad daylight at one of the busiest times with horses, buggies, and street traffic only mere feet from the front door with the number 92 tacked to its column. And yet, it did. Two people, Andrew and Abby Borden, both in their golden years by that era’s reckoning, were mercilessly hacked to death with a hatchet; Abby as she cleaned the upstairs guest room, and Andrew as he lay napping on the sitting room couch downstairs,” the website for the home states.

“Today, the house is just as it was. The furnishings retain their rightful place, the décor has been painstakingly duplicated, and the original hardware and doors are still intact. Artifacts from the murder case are displayed while memorabilia from the era line shelves and mantel tops,” it explains.

Lance Zaal, owner of the Lizzie Borden House and president of U.S. Ghost Adventures, recently shared his reasons for acquiring the property in an interview with Fox News Digital.

“The reason I bought the house is [that] it fit perfectly with what we do with spooky haunted tours across the United States. We had plans to do more with physical locations — and the Lizzie Borden house was the perfect opportunity to do that,” Zaal said.

The price of staying in the historic home is several hundred dollars a night, depending on the room.

Tours start at $30.

Zaal says visitors have strong reactions to the home’s dark history.

“I love people’s excitement, how people think through the crime scene. They can retrace the steps of the people that lived here and, of course, they can remember the victims who didn’t receive the justice that they deserved,” he told FOX News digital.

Lizzie Borden was acquitted on June 20, 1893.

Employees and guests have reported strange activity in the home, such as doors opening and closing, weeping and footstep sounds.