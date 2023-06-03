**Watch moments from last year’s event in the video above.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Collision Bend Brewing Company is once again helping baseball fans commemorate 10 Cent Beer Night, this time the 49th anniversary.

The brewery, located on the East Bank of the Flats in Cleveland, is offering beer for 10 cents a glass for 49 minutes Sunday afternoon, albeit with a limit of two 12-once beers per customer and only for beers that are 7% and under.

“We initially thought that this could be our worst idea ever, but after giving it some thought, we figured we could use this as the perfect opportunity to bring back the idea of [it] as a nod towards Cleveland baseball and celebrate how far we have come,” the brewery said in a statement.

Ten Cent Beer Night is one of the most infamous moments in Cleveland sports history. See, Nickle Beer Night started in 1971 and the promotion went off with any issues.

Then on June 4, 1974, the Cleveland Indians offered a promotion at Cleveland Municipal Stadium, giving fans the chance to buy a cup of beer for just 10 cents. A bench-clearing brawl in Texas six days earlier set the stage for trouble.

Cleveland rallied and the night culminated with the unruly crowd going onto the field.

About a dozen fans were arrested in the melee.

Sunday’s event kicks off as the Cleveland Guardians taking on the Twins in Minneapolis at 2:10 p.m. The promotion runs from 2 p.m.-2:49 p.m. Find out more right here.