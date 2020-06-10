1  of  3
Indictments issued for the May 30 riot in Downtown Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)-The Cuyahoga County grand jury has issued the first indictments connected to the May 30 riot in Downtown Cleveland.   

According to court papers filed in Cleveland municipal court, the three adults were arrested by RTA police.  They were found to have a gun, and are accused of stealing  a cash register from a business in the food court at Tower City.    

 Antonio Bohannon, Shaquan Taplin and Hilree Stewart are now indicted on  several charges, including burglary.  

A teenager was also arrested with them and was charged in juvenile court.

