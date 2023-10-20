[In the player above, learn more about the synthetic opioid fentanyl.]

PITTSBURGH (WKBN) — A New Castle man who worked in a distribution center there is accused of swapping out oxycodone pills with aspirin.

Shane Jon-Paul White, 41, is charged with violating federal consumer product tampering laws.

According to an indictment, White was working at the McKesson Corporation’s New Castle Distribution Center when he removed oxycodone hydrochloride tablets from bottles of Mallinckrodt-brand oxycodone and replaced them with aspirin, Tylenol or Refenesen tablets.

The botched bottles were then sent out to pharmacies, including Klein’s Pharmacy in Cuyahoga Falls, according to the indictment.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration conducted the investigation, leading to an indictment in this case.