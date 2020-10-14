Indictment lists robbery as motive in murder of fashion model in Euclid

Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A grand jury has returned a multi-count indictment against two men arrested in the death of 34-year-old Shalaymiah Moore.

Shalaymiah Moore

Moore was killed in a shooting on Lakeshore Blvd. in Euclid on October 2.

The mother, who was working as a fashion model, was able to run for help but later died.

Daylonta Jones, 20, and Curtis Gatheright, 21, were arrested and charged with murder in the following days.

Grand jury indictments say the suspects’ motive was robbery.

Both men are charged with aggravated murder, murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, and two counts of felony assault.

Gatheright faces additional charges of tampering with evidence and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8