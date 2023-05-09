AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A former NBA player who earned more than $5 million over his career owes more than $300,000 in child support in Summit County and hasn’t made a payment since 2022, prosecutors said.

A county grand jury on Tuesday indicted 25-year-old Jacob Evans on a fifth-degree felony count of non-support of dependents.

Evans fathered a child born in Summit County in 2018, and his paternity was established with genetic testing, according to the office of county Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh.

A court in June 2019 ordered Evans to pay a little more than $6,100 per month in child support. Since then, he’s paid a total of less than $60,000, but he hasn’t made a payment since 2022 and still owes more than $300,000, according to a news release.

“My child support enforcement agency works very hard to get the financial assistance local families desperately need. For nearly two years we have tried to contact Mr. Evans and his agent to get him to fulfil his obligation,” Walsh is quoted in the release. “Even with his drivers’ license and passport suspended, Mr. Evans still has not paid his past due child support. My hope is that by filing these charges Mr. Evans pays his court ordered child support.”

Evans, a Baton Rouge, Louisiana, native, played for the Bearcats at the University of Cincinnati between 2015 and 2018, according to his NBA statistics.

Evans is a former Golden State Warriors guard-forward, picked up in the first round of the NBA draft. He most recently played in the NBA’s minor league in 2021 and 2022, but is not currently playing professional basketball, according to the release.