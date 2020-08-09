Report: Indians send Zach Plesac back to Cleveland after violating team rules for COVID-19

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Indians have sent pitcher Zach Plesac back to Cleveland after violating team rues for COVID-19.
According to the Athletic, he reportedly upset teammates and club officials by going out with friends in Chicago on Saturday night. The team didn’t want to risk a possible outbreak, so he was immediately isolated.
Sources told the news outlet that he will be quarantined for 72 hours and tested daily.
Zach Plesac tossed six strong innings and the Cleveland Indians snapped a scoring drought with a six-run fourth in a 7-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
The Indians battle the Sox in game 3 tonight at 7:00 p.m.
