Indians OF Josh Naylor injured, removed from Sunday’s game

MINNEAPOLIS (WJW) — Cleveland Indians outfielder Josh Naylor was removed from Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Twins due to an injury.

According to the Indians, Naylor was involved in a collision in shallow right field.

Footage of the incident, which has since been removed from social media, showed Naylor collide with second baseman Ernie Clement before spinning in the air and landing. He appeared to have pinned his right leg during the landing.

Game announcers were heard saying he suffered a “very bad injury.”

Photos also showed him being removed from the field by a team of medical professionals.

Cleveland Indians’ Josh Naylor (22) is surrounded by Indians medial staff after colliding with a teammate during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

Cleveland Indians’ Josh Naylor (22) lies on the ground with a member from the Indians medical staff after colliding with teammate Ernie Clement to catch a ball during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

The Indians have not yet confirmed the specifics of his injury.

Both the Tribe and and the Twins have asked that fans keep Naylor in their thoughts.

