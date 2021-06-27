Indians OF Josh Naylor injured, removed from Sunday’s game

MINNEAPOLIS (WJW) — Cleveland Indians outfielder Josh Naylor was removed from Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Twins due to an injury.
According to the Indians, Naylor was involved in a collision in shallow right field.
Footage of the incident, which has since been removed from social media, showed Naylor collide with second baseman Ernie Clement before spinning in the air and landing. He appeared to have pinned his right leg during the landing.
Game announcers were heard saying he suffered a “very bad injury.”
Photos also showed him being removed from the field by a team of medical professionals.
The Indians have not yet confirmed the specifics of his injury.
Both the Tribe and and the Twins have asked that fans keep Naylor in their thoughts.
