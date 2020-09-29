Indians host Yankees in Wild Card series

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Indians host the New York Yankees in the first of a best-of-three American League Wild Card Series Tuesday night.

Shane Bieber, the favorite to win the Cy Young, gave up a two-run homer to Aaron Judge in the first four pitches of the game.

It’s going to be an uphill battle for the Tribe as they face New York’s ace Geritt Cole.

A general view of Progressive Field prior to Game One of the American League Wild Card Series between the Cleveland Indians and the New York Yankees at on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Starting pitcher Shane Bieber #57 of the Cleveland Indians pitches to DJ LeMahieu #26 of the New York Yankees during Game One of the American League Wild Card Series at Progressive Field on September 29, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

