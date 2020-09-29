CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Indians host the New York Yankees in the first of a best-of-three American League Wild Card Series Tuesday night.
Shane Bieber, the favorite to win the Cy Young, gave up a two-run homer to Aaron Judge in the first four pitches of the game.
It’s going to be an uphill battle for the Tribe as they face New York’s ace Geritt Cole.
The latest headlines from FOX8.com:
- Study: Moderna coronavirus vaccine appears safe, shows signs of working in older adults
- Indians host Yankees in Wild Card series
- Cleveland police looking for man with dementia who has been missing for 2 weeks
- Stimulus check update: GOP, Democrats inching closer to aid compromise
- 13 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Cleveland, no new deaths