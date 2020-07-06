Indians’ Francisco Lindor wears a mask, (probably) says ‘you ain’t cool unless you wear a mask’

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Indians are back at Progressive Field for spring training, but this time with a lot of safety protocols in place due to coronavirus precautions.

Today, the team, which is in the midst of potentially thinking about changing its name, shared a photo of superstar shortstop Francisco Lindor showing up to work in a mask.

The post implies that Lindor would want you to wear a mask, too.

On Friday, Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson signed an executive order saying that citizens are now required to wear masks in public. This came after Dayton and Columbus enacted similar measures. Gov. DeWine, while saying that he agreed with Cleveland’s decision, says he does not have plans to take requirement statewide.

Cleveland’s coronavirus cases reached more than 100 this weekend, and today saw more than 800 cases added across the state.

The Cleveland Indians play their first MLB game of the season later this month.