BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — Former Cleveland Indians left-fielder and Rookie of the Year Joe Charboneau is accused of kicking his wife and shoving her to the ground during an argument at a bar.

Charboneau, 67, of Olmsted Falls, faces misdemeanor counts of domestic violence, violating a protection order and resisting arrest, according to Berea Municipal Court records.

Police responded to Tony K’s Bar & Grille along West Bagley Road just before 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, on a report that Charboneau had shoved his wife, 52, to the ground, according to a police report.

The eatery’s manager showed police surveillance footage of the incident, in which Charboneau’s wife could be seen outside the bar arguing with him.

Charboneau could be seen kicking her in the buttocks, then shoving her back with one hand, causing her to fall, the report states. Charboneau could then be seen throwing a beer at his wife and other bar patrons, reaching around another person who had come between them.

Charboneau and his wife later left the bar together in the woman’s truck. Olmsted Falls police later caught up with the couple at their home.

Berea police obtained an arrest warrant and met with Charboneau’s wife at the home, but didn’t find Charboneau there. He had gone to a nearby bar, she said.

Police who were permitted to search inside the home for Charboneau found the interior in disarray, with “multiple broken items and turned over furniture” for which Charboneau’s wife claimed responsibility, the report states.

She denied Charboneau assaulted her while speaking to an officer later, and gave information that contradicted what police saw on the surveillance footage, according to the report.

Officers later found Charboneau walking back to the apartment from the bar and arrested him. During booking, his behavior became “erratic and aggressive” and he tried to walk out.

In an expletive-laden exchange captured by an officer’s body camera, multiple officers can be seen dragging Charboneau to the ground and handcuffing him. He later asked to be taken to the hospital for a head injury.

“Take my teeth too,” Charboneau said after he spit out his dentures on the booking table.

He was later taken to the North Royalton jail.

Charboneau pleaded not guilty to all charges at his arraignment in Berea Municipal Court the following Monday, Aug. 15. He’s currently free after posting 10% of a $10,000 bond. A pre-trial hearing is set for next month.

Police also contacted the domestic violence hotline, which can be reached at 800-799-SAFE (7233).

Court records show the couple married this past June.

Charboneau joined the Cleveland Indians’ roster in 1980 and earned a reputation as a powerful batter, according to Major League Baseball. He was named the American League’s Rookie of the Year in 1980. He went to the Pittsburgh Pirates in 1984.