Indians bringing back 2B César Hernández for 2021: AP source

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the agreement tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Indians are bringing back free agent second baseman César Hernández.
The team and Hernández have agreed on a deal that includes a one-year contract for 2021 and club option for 2022.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized. Hernández had a solid season for the Indians in 2020 after he was signed as a free agent following seven years in Philadelphia.
He batted .283 in 58 games, led the AL with 20 doubles and played excellent defense, committing just four errors.