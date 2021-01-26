Indians bringing back 2B César Hernández for 2021: AP source

FILE – Cleveland Indians’ Cesar Hernandez watches his ball after hitting an RBI-single in the fifth inning in a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cleveland, in this Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, file photo. Free agent second baseman César Hernández has agreed to return to the Cleveland Indians on a 1-year contract, a person familiar with the deal told the Associated Press on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the agreement tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Indians are bringing back free agent second baseman César Hernández.

The team and Hernández have agreed on a deal that includes a one-year contract for 2021 and club option for 2022.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been finalized. Hernández had a solid season for the Indians in 2020 after he was signed as a free agent following seven years in Philadelphia.

He batted .283 in 58 games, led the AL with 20 doubles and played excellent defense, committing just four errors.