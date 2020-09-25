Indians beat Chisox for 4-game sweep, playoff seeds at stake

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 24: Relief pitcher Brad Hand #33 and Franmil Reyes #32 of the Cleveland Indians celebrate a 5-4 victory over the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field on September 24, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ron Schwane/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramírez delivered a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning and the Cleveland Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 5-4 Thursday night for a four-game sweep in a matchup of playoff-bound teams.

The victory pulled the Indians within one game of Chicago for the fourth seed and home-field advantage in the first round of the postseason. Idle Minnesota leads the White Sox by one game in the AL Central with three to play.

The Indians have won five straight and the White Sox have lost five in a row.

Chicago scored three times in the top of the seventh to take a 4-1 lead, but Cleveland answered with four in the bottom half. Ramírez’s two-out double to center off Carlos Rodón (0-2) drove in César Hernández and Delino DeShields.

On Tuesday night, Ramírez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the 10th inning to lift Cleveland over the White Sox 5-3 to clinch a playoff spot.

AL MVP candidate Ramírez went 2 for 3 in the series finale and is hitting .485 with eight homers and 20 RBIs over his last 13 games.

Cam Hill (2-0) worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings for the win and Brad Hand pitched the ninth for his AL-high 15th save in 15 chances.

White Sox starter Dallas Keuchel allowed one run in six innings in his second start since a stint on the injured list with back spasms. The left-hander went 1-0 with a 0.45 ERA in four September outings, lowering his season mark to 1.99, second-best in the AL.

Indians right-hander Zach Plesac went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering four runs and striking out seven. He was chased in the seventh after Nomar Mazara singled home two runs, which was preceded by an RBI groundout by Yasmani Grandal.

Yolmer Sánchez hit his first homer since July 19, 2019, to put the White Sox up 1-0 in the third. It was the first run scored by Chicago against Plesac in 16 1/3 innings this season.

