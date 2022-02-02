Indiana teen sentenced to 100 years for killing 2 young siblings

VERSAILLES, Ind. (AP/WJW) — A southeastern Indiana teenager has been sentenced to 100 years in prison for the suffocation deaths of his two young siblings months apart in 2017, when he was 13 years old.

A Ripley County judge ordered the sentence Tuesday for Nickalas Kedrowitz. Jurors convicted him in August on two counts of murder for the killings of his 23-month-old half-sister, Desiree McCartney, and his 11-month-old stepbrother, Nathaniel Ritz.

According to our sister-station FOX59, emergency crews were called to the family’s home back in May 2017 after Desiree was found unresponsive. Her death was ruled suffocation by smothering.

FOX59 reported 11-month-old Nathaniel was also found unresponsive at the home. The coroner’s office said he was smothered. Two months after the baby’s death, Kedrowitz was reportedly looked at as a suspect after his mother told authorities he mutilated a kitten in the family’s home the station said.

According to FOX59, Kedrowitz told police during his interview he had set his siblings “free from this hell.”

The judge ordered Kedrowitz’s case to be handled in adult court despite his attorney’s arguments that the teen has untreated mental health problems.