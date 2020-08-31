Indiana Rep. introduces bill that would strip rioters of unemployment benefits

Police in riot gear clear the area in front of Kenosha County Courthouse during clashes with protesters late Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2020, in Kenosha, Wis. Protests continue following the police shooting of Jacob Blake two days earlier. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

(WJW) An Indiana lawmaker is making headlines for his proposed bill that would prevent rioters from collecting federal benefits.

Representative Jim Banks introduced the ‘Support Peaceful Protest Act,’ Friday.

According to a news release, the bill would require rioters who are caught committing crimes like violence, looting, and vandalism to pay for the cost of policing the riot and be ineligible for federal unemployment assistance.

“Antifa thugs are descending on suffering communities, disrupting peaceful protests and leaving violence, looting and vandalism in their wake. They turned Milwaukee, Seattle and Portland into warzones, and now they’re moving the chaos to Kenosha, Wisconsin. Who knows which community is next?” said Rep. Banks. “Due to enhanced federal benefits, taxpayers are giving wages to jobless rioters that are destroying our communities. We need to cut them off from their funding and make them feel the full financial consequences of their actions.”

