RICHMOND, Ind. (WDTN) – An officer and a suspect are in the hospital after a shooting in Indiana.

Police identified the officer shot as Seara Burton with the Richmond Police Department.

According to Sergeant Scott Keegan with Indiana State Police (ISP), the shooting happened around 6:44 p.m. near 12 Street and C Street in Richmond.

Keegan said the suspect drew a weapon during a traffic stop and fired several shots at Burton. Officers at the scene returned fire and the suspect fled. Police chased the suspect and caught him.

Burton was taken to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton and is in critical condition. The suspect was also taken to the hospital, but their condition is not known at this time. It’s not clear at this time why the traffic stop was conducted.

Richmond Police Chief Mike Britt said Burton is a four-year veteran with the department. She was recently elevated to the position of K9 handler and is engaged to be married next weekend.

Several officers traveled to Miami Valley Hospital to support Burton.

