(WJW) – An Indiana man was killed and his kids were taken to the hospital after a grenade they found exploded on Saturday.

It happened sometime before 6:30 p.m. at a home on W. Lakeshore Drive in the Lakes of the Four Seasons community of Indiana.

According to sheriff’s deputies, the family was going through a grandfather’s old belongings when they stumbled across a hand grenade. Investigators believe someone pulled the pin, causing the device to detonate.

When officers got there, the man was unresponsive and later pronounced dead. His two children, ages 14 and 18, were taken to the hospital with shrapnel wounds.

The Porter County Bomb Squad was then called in to make sure the area was safe.

Detectives continue to investigate the situation.

According to the FBI in an article last April, it’s not uncommon for families to find decades-old explosives like this in veterans’ belongings. Even though they can stay intact for years, the FBI says they can still just as easily explode.

“They are highly dangerous, and only a trained bomb technician should handle them,” the article went on to say.

So, what should you do if you find old explosive devices? Call 911 or your law police department immediately.