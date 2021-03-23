Indiana governor announces plans to lift statewide mask mandate soon

INDIANAPOLIS (AP/WJW) — Indiana’s governor plans to lift the statewide mask mandate and remaining COVID-19 business restrictions in two weeks.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb said in a Tuesday evening speech that the state’s steep declines in coronavirus hospitalization and deaths rates along with the growing number of people fully vaccinated justify the steps starting April 6.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb speaks after receiving his Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine during the state’s first mass vaccination clinic at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Friday, March 5, 2021, in Indianapolis. The state health department said nearly 17,000 people had filled up four days of appointments for the speedway clinic being held Friday through Monday. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Holcomb said local officials would still have the authority to impose tougher restrictions in response to COVID-19 cases in their communities and that face mask use would still be required in K-12 schools for rest of this school year.

But some health experts worry it is premature to lift the statewide restrictions.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has said he will not lift his state’s mask mandate until a specific case threshold is met.

DeWine said when Ohio gets down to 50 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people for two weeks, he will lift all health orders in the state. He called it a standard measure the state’s used since early in the pandemic.