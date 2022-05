INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW) — Independence police are searching for suspects accused of trying to rob an ATM machine from the Chase Bank on Brecksville Road.

A customer, who pulled up to use the ATM at around 5:15 a.m., saw it was damaged and called police, according to a release from the city.

Police say there was a running, unoccupied truck nearby.

Officers recovered the stolen vehicle and are actively searching for suspects.

The bank has not released any surveillance video.