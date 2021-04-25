Independence hotel bar cited for COVID-19 health order violations

**In the video above, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine explains how the COVID vaccine is the state’s ticket to freedom.**

COLUMBUS (WJW) — One Ohio bar was recently found to be in violation of various state health orders, the Ohio Investigative Unit reported.

Despite a statewide curfew being lifted, other health orders, such as mask wearing and proper social distancing are still in place.

Here’s what the Northeast Ohio spot was cited with after being observed in reported violation by the Ohio Investigative Unit:

Holiday Inn in Independence: Agents arrived at the hotel bar at 10:15 p.m. Saturday to find about 100 customers not social distancing, with some standing and dancing in groups. People were also observed sitting close together at the bar, with people standing behind chairs to order drinks. The bar was cited with improper conduct – disorderly activity.

As ever, this case will be reviewed by the Ohio Liquor Control Commission, and include potential fines and liquor permit suspensions.