Independence High School mourning recent graduate

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW)– Independence High School is mourning the death of 2021 graduate Ben Vitron.

Vitron was involved in a car crash while visiting friends out of state, according to Independence Local Schools.

“Our hearts and thoughts are with Ben’s family, friends, and loved ones as they cope with this tremendous personal loss,” the district said in a letter to families on Thursday.

The school will have counselors available on Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Independence High School media center.