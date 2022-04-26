INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WJW)– A family in Independence is hoping the community can help track down a stolen wheelchair.

It was swiped from Amy Kovach Sisley’s driveway sometime Tuesday morning.

“I really would just like to have the chair back more than anything,” Sisley said.

The chair belongs to her 20-year-old daughter who needs the custom-molded seat.

The manual wheelchair is about 60 to 70 pounds and does not fold, making it hard to transport. So Sisley’s depends on the bus to get the chair to school.

“This morning was no different. At around 7 a.m., I parked my daughter’s wheelchair at the end of my driveway for the school bus to pickup, like I do regularly. The bus normally comes between 7:05 a.m. and 7:20 a.m. And around 7:15 a.m., I noticed it was gone. I just assumed the school bus had picked it up, as always. A few minutes later, I saw the school bus pull up,” Sisley said.

(Photo courtesy: Amy Kovach Sisley)

She contacted school transportation and checked with neighbors, but there’s no sign of the chair.

Independence police are aware and investigating the matter. They could not release any other details.

If you have information on the stolen wheelchair, please contact the Independence Police Department.