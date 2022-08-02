CLEVELAND (WJW) – Sky Fox spotted an incredible view Tuesday morning.

Over Lake Erie, a couple of waterspouts could be seen shortly after 8 a.m.

Meteorologist Alexis Walters happened to be on River Fox at the time. She reported from a safe distance and explained the waterspouts are called “fair weather waterspouts.”

She said they pop up due to a mix of warm water in Lake Erie and high humidity in the air.

They typically last 2-20 minutes, said Walters.

Waterspouts can be viewed as similar to tornadoes but take place over a large body of water and tend to be less intense.

WATCH: Meteorologist Alexis Walters explains in the video below how the waterspouts form and how long they typically last.

The latest on weather conditions can be found here.