(WJW) – – Today will bring a chance to melt some snow away.

Temperatures will climb into the low 40s by the afternoon. Mostly sunny and quiet.

Quiet, sunny and warmer for the middle and end of the week.

The next chance at rain won’t arrive until Friday. A brief shower Friday evening into early Saturday.

Sunday is dry. Then Christmas Day (Monday) temperatures are above 50° with rain late.

Tuesday, Widespread rain and windy.

Then we trend colder late next week with snow potential increasing. Stay tuned!

Here is the 8-day forecast.

These are the places that received the most snow earlier this week:

Here are the highest wind gusts from Monday evening:

