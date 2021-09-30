Increased security at Akron high school after social media post

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Akron Public Schools and Akron police are investigating a social media post that prompted increased security at Firestone Community Learning Center.

The post showed two boys displaying “guns” in a bathroom at the high school Thursday morning, an Akron Public Schools spokesman said. It has not been determined if the weapons were real or fake.

Neither boy is believed to be an Akron Public Schools student, the district spokesman said.

They were not found inside the building shortly after the photo was posted.