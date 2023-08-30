STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WJW) – Strongsville police have increased their presence at both the Strongsville City High School and Middle School after a threat was made on social media.

According to school officials, a high school student threatened harm against the two schools. School leaders did not specify what the threat said, but called the posts “concerning.”

Documents provided by police show the situation was reported shortly before 9 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the call for service, a suspended student was allegedly texting friends telling them to not come to school on Wednesday. The caller also referenced “pictures of guns.”

School leaders say police and district administration are now involved with the student responsible, as well as the student’s family.

No one has been identified.