Increased fines take effect for illegally passing school buses in Avon Lake

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Avon Lake City Council has signed off on a proposal to increase the minimum fine for drivers who illegally pass a stopped school bus.

Drivers are supposed to stop from both directions when the lights are illuminated, and the bus stop sign is extended.

Avon Lake police say officers have issued 3 citations to drivers in 2021.

“This is a tragedy just waiting to happen,” Avon Lake City Schools Superintendent Bob Scott previously told FOX 8.

The council approved the measure Monday.

It increases the minimum fine to $500.

The mayor also signed off on the ordinance.

Because it was considered an emergency measure, that means the new fine is now in effect.

“Children’s lives are at risk here,” said Ward 4 Councilman David Kos, who introduced the measure. “We’re not going to put up with it anymore.”

Avon Lake City Schools buses have exterior cameras installed to record drivers and send the video to police.