FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WJW) – It will be a day of clean-up for many after the intense rain led to flooding and damage across Northeast Ohio. That includes people in Fairview Park who are dealing with flooded basements. It’s something that’s not new to them.

Erik Klauminzer sent us pictures from Fairview Park. They show that he got several inches of water in his basement. He said it’s the second time this summer he’s had to deal with a flooded basement.

Hundreds of people on a Fairview Park Community Facebook page said the same thing happened to them.

Basements were flooded throughout the city after storms back on July 20th. At the time, Fairview Park Mayor Patrick Cooney told Fox 8 that he was sorry for the frustrations residents were dealing with. He said the city has purchased new jet machines to clean out the sewers but admitted it will take some time to put a dent in the problem.

Resident say they intend to keep up the pressure on city hall to solve the ongoing problem with the flooding and sewage.