Incendiary device used on ATM in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Someone used an incendiary device to break into an ATM on the city’s east side, the Cleveland Division of Police said.
It happened shortly after 4 a.m. Tuesday at the Citizens Bank on Broadway Avenue near Cable Avenue.
Police said there have been no arrests in the case. The arson unit is investigating.
