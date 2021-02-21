Inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts, including local teen, honored in virtual ceremony

(WJW) — One Northeast Ohio teen was honored tonight in a very special ceremony.

Gabrielle Foust from Brunswick was a part of a live, virtual celebration of the inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts Sunday evening.

As we reported earlier this month, Foust couldn’t participate in scouting like her bothers until the Boy Scouts of America changed the rules and allowed girls to get involved.

Once she joined, she quickly became focused on becoming an Eagle Scout, juggling her first year in college, a pandemic and a job to reach that goal.

The virtual ceremony was held at 8 p.m. and included girls from all over the county, as seen below: