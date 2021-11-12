In touching moment, Tracy McCool’s husband, kids share what her secret skill means to them every day

CLEVELAND (WJW) – It was a touching moment at FOX 8 News Friday afternoon as we shared Tracy McCool‘s secret skill during the 5 p.m. show.

Everyone who has participated has kept their special talent a secret until they reveal it on the air, but Tracy’s was so secretive that even she didn’t know what it was.

Everyone at FOX 8 agreed that a word to describe Tracy best is ‘selflessness.’

To Tracy’s surprise, her husband John, who was been battling cancer for several years, and their children recorded videos of themselves explaining just how selfless she is.

“She is a wonderful wife, a wonderful sister, a wonderful daughter, a wonderful mother, a great caregiver and without her, I would not be where I’m at today,” John said.

“Even though my mom is incredibly busy with responsibilities at home, she still always finds time support me in doing the things I love. That’s selflessness. Love you,” said Tracy’s daughter Cassidy.

“No matter how busy my mom is, she always comes outside with a catcher’s mitt and play catch with me. Now that’s selflessness. Love you, mom,” said her son Carter.

John was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2018.

“I want to thank all of you viewers out there for sending me the prayers that you do to keep me going,” John said.

With teary eyes, Tracy thanked her family and everyone who made this happen. FOX 8’s Gabe Spiegel went on to say that everyone here knows how selfless Tracy truly is.

“Nobody understands the complexity of your life right now and how you make it to work each and every day because of certain things that have happened in your life, even beyond John’s situation. We love you,” Gabe said.

But the surprises didn’t end there. More members of our FOX 8 family joined them in the studio to bring Tracy bouquets of flowers.

“I couldn’t do things I do everyday and make it into work without all of you. Thank you all all for all of your support,” Tracy said.

We at FOX 8 would like to thank Tracy for everything she does and continue to keep her, John and their family in our prayers.