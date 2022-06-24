CLEVELAND (WJW) — Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Bishop Malesic speaks on a scientific and spiritual perspective regarding Friday’s U.S. Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade.

In a statement on the diocese’s website, Bishop Malesic says that science confirms that life begins at conception, also quoting Genesis 1 that says humans are made in the image and likeness of God.

“I wholeheartedly applaud today’s decision by the U.S. Supreme Court which reverses the grave injustice of 1973, when Roe v. Wade decided that a whole class of human beings, the preborn, are outside the protection of the law and had no constitutional right to life. Since that decision, more than 60 million innocent lives have been sadly ended. Now that Roe is overturned, states will again be able to protect the lives of preborn children and in doing so, also protect millions of women from the tragic consequences of abortion.”

He says that in light of the Court’s recent decision, there is a call to ensure that the rights of parents and their children are protected so that they may have what they need to prosper.

“The Church is redoubling efforts to accompany women and couples who are facing unexpected or difficult pregnancies, offering them loving and compassionate care,” he said. “The Diocese of Cleveland has developed many ministries to serve expectant mothers who face difficult pregnancies and those who find it difficult to care for their children after they are born.”

He says local pregnancy centers help pregnant mothers getting them information about their pregnancy, providing ultrasounds and giving assistance during their pregnancy.

After the baby is born, mothers can reach out to nonprofit groups like the Christ Child Society, Catholic Charities, Diocese of Cleveland and others that can supply infant necessities like layettes, diapers, formula, cribs, strollers and more, as well as follow-up medical and mental health assistance for the mother and baby.

Foster care and adoption services are available through Catholic Charities.

“I know that there are those who will disagree with today’s ruling by the court. I pray for their conversion of heart because this decision is a major step forward in protecting all human life,” he said. “As people of faith, we must be prepared to be patient with those who will continue to oppose us on this preeminent life issue. May our faithful witness soften the hearts and minds of those who reject the gift of life in any way. This we pray through Christ, our risen Lord.”